How to change your Facebook profile photo to support Harvey victims

Southeast Texas has seen unprecedented flooding this week as a result of what was Hurricane Harvey, and you can help those affected.

WBIR and its parent company, TEGNA, have launched “Texas Cares,” an initiative to support those in need on the Texas coast. All money raised will benefit the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

You can make a tax-deductible donation here.

But you can help the cause even if you don’t have money to give. One way to get the word out is through Facebook. Like, comment and share our posts about Texas Cares. You can also show your support by updating your Facebook profile picture with a frame we’ve built.

How to use the "Texas Cares" Facebook frame:

On your phone

On your profile, tap the word "Edit" on your profile picture.

Tap "Select Profile Picture."

Select a photo to be your profile pic. It can be the same one you are already using.

Tap "Add Frame," and search for "Texas Cares." You should see "Texas Cares" by WBIR in the list of options.

Select the frame and tap "Use" in the upper right corner.

Tell your friends about Texas Cares!

On a computer

Click here to get to Facebook profile picture options.

Click "Select a Photo" in the middle of the page.

Pick a photo. It can be the same one you're using currently.

Search for "Texas Cares" in the field that says "Search for themes, owner names and more."

Pick the frame that says "Texas Cares."

Resize your photo if needed.

You can select how long you want to use the frame. It defaults to one week.

Click "Use as Profile Picture."

Tell your friends about Texas Cares!

While changing your profile picture doesn't raise money for flood victims in the Lone Star State, it does help spread the word -- and that’s "passive giving."

We hope you will join us in helping Texas as the city and state rebuilds from Hurricane Harvey.

