Join us for a bus stop weather photo shoot

On Wednesday, from 5-7 p.m., you are invited to join our weather team at Lakeshore Park's Hank Rappe Playgroundf or a bus stop weather photo shoot. We will video the kids and use that footage to help give the morning forecast on 10News Today.

WBIR 1:20 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

