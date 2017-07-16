Keep it cool: A few tips on how to beat the heat

Sun shines through the canopy of a healthy hemlock tree at Great Smoky Mountains headquarters. (Photo: WBIR)

This upcoming week, high temperatures will creep back into the 90s and above. The National Weather Service has a few heat tips for folks who enjoy the outdoors.





1. Limit strenuous outdoor activities

Instead of going on a run at 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon when heat is at its hottest, try to go outside at an earlier or later time. Make sure to keep a bottle of water in hand and wear sunscreen.

2. Stay hydrated

Don't wait until you're thirsty to drink water. Your body is 60 percent water. If you're working or exercising outside, be sure to have water with you. Remind those you're with to drink water. Avoid drinking liquids with caffeine or alcohol in them. If you are not receiving enough fluids, you may get heat cramps or heat exhaustion. FEMA has a heat fact sheet on what to do in the treatment of heat emergencies.

3. Wear lightweight, light colored clothing

While outside, wear clothing that covers most of your body and is light colored. Linen, cotton and rayon are some of the more lightweight fabrics that stay breathable. Don't wear darker clothing as it will absorb more sunlight, heating your body up much quicker as you're outside.





4. Do not leave children or pets in hot cars

According to a study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics, a car's internal temperature can reach 117 degrees even on a 72 degree day. That's over a span of 30 minutes. Cars heat quickly. In only 10 minutes, a car can heat up 20 degrees. An act in Tennessee grants immunity to those who need to break into a vehicle for a child or pet.

As we see temperatures in East Tennessee reach into those 90s, keep in mind the heat index. The heat index compounds the humidity in the air, which can make temperatures feel much hotter than they truly are.

If you're looking for more information on how you can stay cool this summer or help others stay cool, the National Weather Service has more resources on their website.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also has a phone app for those who need to check on the heat and keep an eye out on risk levels while outside. They also provide a list of protective measures, especially for those who work outside in the sun.

