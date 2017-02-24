Knoxville broke a century-old heat record on Feb. 24, 2017.

It might be February, but Knoxville is officially experiencing record-breaking heat.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday we hit 77 degrees.

That officially broke the previous record high for Feb. 24 set back in 1890.

The temperature could continue to rise through the afternoon boosting the new record even higher.

The Nashville region also broke its century-old heat record on Friday at noon.

But this record heat isn't expected to last too long. This weekend's weather should be much more seasonable with even below freezing lows to start Sunday.

Boom! New record high set today for Knoxville (old 76/1890). Currently 77, but could rise a little more! Update @ 4! pic.twitter.com/ddBZ1s7hTy — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) February 24, 2017

(© 2017 WBIR)