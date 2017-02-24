WBIR
Close
Live Video WATCH LIVE: Giraffe birth at NY zoo
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Not very winter-like: Knoxville breaks century-old heat record

It might be February, but Knoxville is officially experiencing record-breaking heat. (2/24/17 Noon)

WBIR 2:39 PM. EST February 24, 2017

It might be February, but Knoxville is officially experiencing record-breaking heat. 

Around 2 p.m. on Friday we hit 77 degrees. 

That officially broke the previous record high for Feb. 24 set back in 1890. 

The temperature could continue to rise through the afternoon boosting the new record even higher. 

The Nashville region also broke its century-old heat record on Friday at noon. 

But this record heat isn't expected to last too long. This weekend's weather should be much more seasonable with even below freezing lows to start Sunday. 

 

 

(© 2017 WBIR)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories