Light snow in higher elevations, rain Thursday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
More schools closing for sickness
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
KCSO: Copule found dead in Cedar Bluff home
-
Randy Travis opens up three years after a stroke almost took his life
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Thursday morning forecast
-
Does closing school prevent the spread of illness
-
Lawmaker wants sales tax holiday for guns
-
Animal Abuse Registry: One year later
-
Facing Ghosts: Return to base
More Stories
-
Several districts closed through Friday due to illnessFeb. 5, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Drying & clearing through the day!Dec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Bassmaster Elite Fishing Tournament starts ThursdayFeb. 9, 2017, 7:19 a.m.