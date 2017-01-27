Light snow likely this weekend

Flurries (Photo: trendobjects, Custom)

After a couple of weeks of spring-like weather, winter has returned to East Tennessee!

Colder temperatures arrived on Thursday, now snow flurries are falling across the area on Friday. We're really not expecting any accumulation from this light snow, though a little more is possible in southeast Kentucky.

So why aren't we expecting much snow on the ground from this system? Meteorologist Matt Sanderson says there is a very shallow pool of moisture in the atmosphere but not a ton of lift, which is required for heavier amounts of snowfall.

Saturday should be a nice winter day, but more light snow is possible on Sunday, particularly in the northern parts of our viewing area, including the Cumberland Plateau and southeast Kentucky, and extending into the Tri-Cities. Accumulations could be up to a 1/2 inch or an inch in some areas by early Monday morning.

Depending on the temperatures and how much moisture, flurries are also possible in the lower elevations, including Knoxville, but there's a chance we could only see rain in the valley.

In places where there are light accumulations of snow, some slick spots will be possible, so use caution.

