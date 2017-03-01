Little Ponderosa Zoo animals safe despite flooding

A line of storms brought heavy flooding to Little Ponderosa Zoo on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The zoo said all of its animals are safe but they aren't sure about facility damage. (Photo: Little Ponderosa Zoo)

CLINTON, TENN. - A line of storms brought extreme flooding to parts of the Little Ponderosa Zoo on Wednesday.

All the zoo's animals are safe, despite the facility seeing water in areas they've never had flood before, the zoo's owner, James Cox, said in a video on their Facebook page.

"We have been able to keep our animals dry, but the damage to our bridges and buildings like our concession stand is for now unknown," Cox explained.

He added that they will know more once the water has receded.





