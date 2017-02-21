Mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sweetwater to have prime view of rare eclipse
-
Experts: Hard freeze still possible
-
Cyclist hit and killed by SUV in Oak Ridge
-
Presidential ties to East Tennessee
-
Cyclist identified in Oak Ridge crash
-
Two charged in Loudon County homicide
-
Authorities identify body found near river
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
3-year-old shoots 4-year-old brother
-
McMinn Co. famiily recovers after tornado
More Stories
-
Pilot, 4 U.S. tourists killed in Australia plane crashFeb 21, 2017, 5:33 a.m.
-
Pi Beta Phi Elementary prepares to return to…Feb 16, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
-
Presidential visits and ties to East TennesseeFeb 20, 2017, 11:31 p.m.