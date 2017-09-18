National Hurricane Center: Maria strengthens to 110-mph storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Despite three tropical systems moving about the Atlantic, Hurricane Maria is the one to watch for any potential impacts to Florida.
Maria is a 110 mph, Category 2 hurricane as of the 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, advisory from the National Hurricane Center. It is about 85 miles east of Martinique and is moving west-northwest at 12 mph.
The last reported minimum central pressure is 976 mb. NOAA's Hurricane Hunters found a lower pressure with the storm compared to the last update, meaning Maria is getting stronger.
Several islands -- many of which were ravaged by Hurricane Irma earlier in the month -- are under a hurricane warning: Guadeloupe, Dominica, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat and Martinique. Hurricane watches, in addition to tropical storm warnings and watches, are in effect as well.
Maria is forecast to sweep across the islands before a possible midweek landfall as a major, Category 3 or higher hurricane in Puerto Rico.
It's expected Maria will take a turn to the north and east away from Florida and any possible U.S. impacts. However, the forecast uncertainty grows later in the week -- we cannot yet completely discount a threat to the mainland U.S.
