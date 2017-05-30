New Market farm owners hurry to clean up damage harmful to their cattle

Dozens of massive trees were uproote or snapped in half.

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Weekend storms uprooted massive trees and damaged the majority of a farm in New Market, which has belonged to the same family for generations.

"Our children grew up here playing, now the grandchildren are growing up playing and working," said Vickie Ballenger.

The Ballenger's picturesque farm was decorated with trees, both big and small. Many of those trees are now mangled and lay across their hundreds of acres--- all a result of this past weekend's powerful storms.

"We were all just open-mouthed,” said Ballenger.

The roof off their hay barn was blown off.

The property that lines the Holston River was slammed with high winds and rain over the weekend.



"You think 'oh my goodness', all this work! "said Ballenger.

The family- still in shock- quickly jumped to work, clearing parts that might harm their cattle.

"There were some black cherry trees down there and that was the first important thing after we saw the damage because a cherry tree as the leaves wilt are toxic for cattle. For farmers, that's really important and get them away," said Ballenger.

The farm has been in the Ballenger family for generations.

The Ballengers are also dealing with structural damage to the main barn.

"A farmer's nightmare is the roof off their hay shed. They are trying to get it covered to not damage the hay," said Ballenger.

The Ballenger's home stayed safe, but massive trees fell within inches of it.

Despite the cleanup that could take months, she's grateful their family stayed safe.



"I'm just amazed at all the damage how close it came to our homes for our families, how God protected us, showed us how he kept us all safe while we were sleeping," said Ballenger.

