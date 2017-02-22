Off & on rain possible Wednesday, mostly cloudy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Christopher Duntsch Sentenced
-
Sweetwater to have prime view of rare eclipse
-
Report: 998 TN bridges structurally deficient
-
Runner's foot impaled by nail purposely placed on trail
-
One year later: Blount Co. juvenile attack
-
Knox Co. inmate Vivitrol treatment to begin
-
Catholic wins first district title since 2007, beats CAK, 70-54
-
3-year-old shoots 4-year-old brother
-
Cyclist hit and killed by SUV in Oak Ridge
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
More Stories
-
Haslam's gas tax bill set to be taken up WednesdayFeb 21, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
Multiple recovery-related items move forward during…Feb 21, 2017, 11:55 p.m.
-
Knoxville preparing for Affordable Care Act town…Feb 22, 2017, 12:00 a.m.