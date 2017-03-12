Possible rain and snow this week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WBIR Breaking News
-
UCA student juggles to prove sobriety
-
That time Robin's son upstaged her during newscast
-
Nashville drive-by shooting
-
Jury finds knox county stepmom guilty of abuse
-
Cold temps for workweek ahead
-
East Tennessee draws white water fans for canoe fest
-
Send us your #snoWBIR pictures
-
7-year-old girl dies in house fire
-
Remembering the Blizzard of 93
More Stories
-
Rain chances return on MondayDec 10, 2015, 10:15 a.m.
-
Merkel and Trump, who disagree about everything,…Mar 13, 2017, 5:05 a.m.
-
Kellyanne Conway suggests even wider surveillance of…Mar 13, 2017, 6:16 a.m.