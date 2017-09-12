President Trump to travel to Florida to survey damage from Hurricane Irma

(Photo: JSO/Facebook)

WASHINGTON - President Trump will travel to Florida on Thursday to survey the damage from Hurricane Irma, the White House said.

"The president and the entire administration continue to monitor the situation in Puerto Rico, the United States Virgin Islands, Florida, Texas and all areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

Details of the trip – including the exact location – are still being worked out and should be available later in the day, Sanders said.

Trump, eager to be seen as in charge of disaster response, also traveled twice to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

White House officials cast the Florida trip as part of his overall effort to build national unity in the wake of natural disasters.

“The president’s action during these times demonstrate why he’s a true leader who can bring the country together and get things done for the American people.”

USA TODAY