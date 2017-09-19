Puerto Rico may take a direct hit from Major Hurricane Maria on Wednesday

Maria became the second Category 5 hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season on Monday and made landfall on the island of Dominica with 160 mph sustained winds at around 9:15 p.m. Monday night.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Maria is still a category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph, though slight fluctuations in strength are expected as the storm continues to the west-northwest at 10 mph.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where Maria could make landfall by early Wednesday morning as a category 4 or 5 storm.

A weakening ridge of high pressure over the Atlantic will then allow Maria to take a slightly more north-northwesterly track and the system is expected to pass just to the north of Hispaniola on Thursday. Hurricane watches are in effect for the Dominican Republic.

On its current track, Maria will be east of the Bahamas this weekend.

As with any major tropical system, it is always prudent to pay close attention to the latest track of the storm and check back for updates.

