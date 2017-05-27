Severe storms push through East Tennessee, causing widespread damage and outages

Ominous-looking clouds arrived over Fairfield Glade in Cumberland County shortly before a 9:00 p.m. James Lovelace captured this photo fo what appears to be a funnel cloud that initiated the tornado warning for the area. (Photo: James Lovelace)

Powerful storms knocked down trees and shut off power for tens of thousands of people across East Tennessee Saturday night.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Fentress and Cumberland counties around 9:00 p.m. EDT. and severe thunderstorm warnings for the rest of East Tennessee.

So far, the NWS hasn't confirmed if tornadoes touched down in the area. Tornado warnings are issued when the threat of a tornado is imminent, but does not necessarily mean a tornado has touched down.

Another storm system is heading in East Tennessee's direction from the western end of the state. Those storms are expected to arrive around 6:00 to 7:00 a.m., but may weaken or miss most of the area if the system continues on a southeastern track.

Reports of damage are widespread across the area, with trees down across roads and massive power outages. Neighborhoods from Lenoir City to West Knox County were particularly hard hit, with some residents saying it felt like a tornado had hit the area.

On the corner of Loudon and Knox counties along the South Northshore Drive area, people were unable to get to there homes because fallen trees had blocked multiple key roads. Crews are working through the night to clear roads.

As of midnight, more than 45,000 people were without power in Knox County alone according to KUB. Shortly after the storm arrived, nearly 50,000 people in Knox County lost power.

Tens of thousands of others were without power across the area. Nearly 71 percent of people lost power in Overton, 61 percent in McMinn County, and more than 5,000 others between Blount, Monroe and Loudon counties.

Volunteer Electric said more than 9,400 customers are without power. That covers Fentress, Cumberland, Roane, Meigs, McMinn and sever other counties. Cumberland County alone had nearly 3,000 people without power.

Crews with LCUB, KUB, Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative and many others are working to restore power and are asking customers to be patient as they fix problems causing widespread outages before moving on to individual outages. People that come across fallen power lines across the road should always assume those lines are dangerous and avoid them at all costs. Even when power is out, power lines may still be live.

Crews are also working to clear trees from roads and buildings. People from across the area have reported large trees across roads, some crushing cars and houses. Winds ripped up building siding and roofs across the area, as well.

Hail was also a concern with these storms. Some people saw hail as large as golf balls fall. Other areas saw little to no hail, but still dealt with strong winds and torrential rain.

