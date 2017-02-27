Severe Weather Awareness Week: Thunderstorms

A large lightning bolt strikes behind a storm chaser's moving van. Osage County, Oklahoma. (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - This week is Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week. A different severe weather topic is highlighted each day in an effort to help residents and visitors of the “Volunteer State” stay safe during inclement weather.

Today’s topic is Severe Thunderstorms.



So what makes a thunderstorm "severe"?



A thunderstorm is considered to reach severe limits if it has the ability to produce winds of 58 mph or greater and hail at least 1 inch in diameter, that's the size of a quarter!

Wind that strong can break off large branches, knock over trees and cause structural damage to buildings. Large hail can damage plants, roofs and vehicles.

So what should you do if severe thunderstorms are in the forecast?





Most importantly, you should know the difference between a watch and a warning.

If a WATCH is in effect for your area, it means that conditions are favorable for the development of severe storms. You should stay alert to changing weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter if needed.

If a WARNING is issued for your area, take action! This means that large hail and/or damaging wind is imminent or occurring near your location. Take shelter in a sturdy building away from doors and windows until the storm passes.



Besides strong wind and large hail, severe storms can also produce frequent lightning and torrential rain.

You can also learn more about Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week from the National Weather Service.

