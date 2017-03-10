Snow could cause Spring Break troubles

A sign warning drivers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to watch out for ice.

Snow in the weekend forecast could cause problems for Spring Break tourists planning to enjoy the Great Smoky Mountains this weekend.

Several inches of snow are possible in the national park, especially at higher elevations.

The park service crews are ready to work around the close over the weekend to try and keep the area as accessible as possible. But they admit road closures are likely.

RELATED: Best chance for snow late Saturday into Sunday morning

"If we do get the accumulation that's predicted it is like that some of our interior roadways will be closed. We ask that people be patient with us. Remember our number one priority is visitor safety," Park spokesperson Jamie Sanders said.

Gatlinburg will likely get a glimpse of winter as well. And after moths of slow business following the wildfires, businesses in the area are looking for a busy couple of weeks heading into Spring and Summer.

But while this weekend could be snowy, the chamber of commerce considers the Spring Break season in Gatlinburg to be six weeks long.

The Gatlinburg Chamber and Visitors Bureau said they’ve re-invested in a marketing campaign to help bring people to Sevier County for Spring Break and early indicators are promising, they say.

© 2017 WBIR.COM