Storms expected to move in later Thursday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Officials investigate Cocke Co. child's death
-
Gov. Haslam proposed gas tax increase
-
Workshop teaches tiny home construction
-
KY wife, mother charged with family's murders
-
Mild day ahead, rain moving in Thursday night
-
Gibbs' Skyler Merrell receives Courtney Courage Award
-
Looking back on Dolly's influential year
-
Deals, cash mob up drum up Gatlinburg business
-
Renovations underway for Knoxville Center Mall
-
Burglary victims search for help online
More Stories
-
Gov. Bill Haslam speaks on gas tax, legislative agendaJan 19, 2017, 9:53 a.m.
-
At least 30 missing as avalanche buries hotel in…Jan 19, 2017, 5:48 a.m.
-
KPD locates missing man with dementiaJan 18, 2017, 6:06 p.m.