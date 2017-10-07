Strong winds, heavy rain possible from Nate in East Tennessee

Nate is forecast to make landfall tonight or early Sunday morning as a Category 2 hurricane along the U.S. Gulf Coast. It will weaken rapidly once over land and may still be a weak tropical storm or tropical depression when it arrives in Tennessee.

Wind gusts Sunday night may reach 40 to 45 miles per hour in the Valley and the Plateau. This could knock down trees and power lines causing short-term, isolated power outages. Winds may be stronger above 3,000 feet in the Smoky Mountains. Winds there could gust to 60 miles per hour.

Localized flooding and flash flooding will also be possible from heavy rain.One to four inches of rain are expected with higher totals possible.

Nate is also the ninth hurricane of the 2017 hurricane season.

Once Nate moves away from Tennessee on Monday, lingering moisture will keep rain chances elevated throughout the rest of the week.

The 10News Weather Team will continue to bring you updates on Nate online and on-air as the storm continues moving inland.

© 2017 WBIR.COM