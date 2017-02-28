MONROE COUNTY - Three East Tennessee school systems plan to send kids home early on Wednesday because of severe weather in the forecast.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Schools and Sweetwater City Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hawkins County Schools will dismiss at noon on Wednesday for the same reason.

The 10Weather team expects a line of strong to severe storms to move through East Tennessee Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds and large hail are a possibility, and while chances are low, an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Click here for the latest forecast.

