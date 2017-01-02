Too soon to tell if we will see snow by the weekend

Forest in snow (Photo: Thinkstock Photos)

Could East Tennessee see snow by the end of the week?

The simple answer is yes, but it's way too soon to know how much, if any, will actually fall.

WBIR Chief Meteorologist Todd Howell says you need three things for snow: cold air, moisture, and a storm system to move things around in the atmosphere.

We will definitely have the cold air. After a couple of spring-like days with highs in the 60's, colder air will move in by Thursday and we could have high temperatures in the 30's all weekend.

The big questions are how much moisture will there be and how strong will the approaching storm system be? It's really too early to tell, and different forecast models are all over the place, predicting everything from about an inch to much more (we're not even going to tease you with those numbers!)

Todd says it will definitely be cold enough to snow, and if the other elements line up, we could definitely see some of the white stuff. He and the other members of the 10Weather team will be watching the forecast closely over the next few days, and they will refine their predictions as we get closer to Friday.

