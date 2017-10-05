Tropical Storm Nate forms in the Caribbean, projected to bring rain to East Tennessee

We are closely watching Tropical Storm Nate which has formed in the southwest Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Center upgraded Tropical Depression 16 to Tropical Storm Nate Thursday morning, which is forecast to impact parts of Nicaragua and Honduras through early Friday. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen as it enters the Gulf of Mexico before impacting portions of the northern Gulf coast from this weekend.

Tropical Storm #Nate has formed with a notable westward forecast shift since yesterday. Check the latest forecast: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/D4vkL3S1Ye — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 5, 2017

The timing comes as many East Tennessee K-12 students will be on fall break. Families with plans to head to the Gulf Coast this weekend should be aware of this storm and keep track of the latest updates as it strengthens.

The latest 5-day track from the NHC forecasts a possible landfall between southeast Louisiana and Alabama this weekend as a Category 1 Hurricane. Early indications show it's not expected to significantly impact cities still recovering from Hurricane Harvey along the Texas Gulf Coast.

New NHC forecast track for TD 16/Nate to be adjusted a bit to the west… pic.twitter.com/cwIArYNY8H — James Spann (@spann) October 5, 2017

After making landfall, the storm is projected to continue northeast as far as West Virginia. It's projected to pass through East Tennessee after it weakens into a tropical depression by Monday and Tuesday.

If it passes our way, the storm is sure to bring a good bit of rain to the area. This rain will be welcome since we had a below average month for rainfall in September. Unfortunately, this also happens when many students will be enjoying their fall break.

Keep in mind it is too early to specify the exact timing, location or magnitude of impacts on the Gulf coast or inland at this time. We'll continue to keep a close eye on the storm and will continue provide updates as it makes its way to the U.S.

