TVA: Texas rain would fill Norris Lake four times

KNOXVILLE - Parts of Texas could see up to 50 inches of rain before the weather system that was Hurricane Harvey finally moves on later this week.
That is a massive, and almost unimaginable amount of rain.
How much is it?
TVA's James Everett helped us put in an East Tennessee perspective:
- Tennessee gets an average of just over 53 inches of rain in an entire year. Parts of Texas are seeing that amount in just a few days.
- The amount of rain occurring in Texas right now would be enough to fill an empty Norris Lake four times.
- Fifty inches of rain would cover 8 million football fields with a foot of water.
TVA operates 29 dams on the Tennessee River system, used for power generation and flood control.
Want to help flood victims in Texas?
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs