TVA: Texas rain would fill Norris Lake four times

Norris Lake is 10 feet below what it normally is this time of year. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Parts of Texas could see up to 50 inches of rain before the weather system that was Hurricane Harvey finally moves on later this week.

That is a massive, and almost unimaginable amount of rain.

How much is it?

TVA's James Everett helped us put in an East Tennessee perspective:

Tennessee gets an average of just over 53 inches of rain in an entire year. Parts of Texas are seeing that amount in just a few days.

The amount of rain occurring in Texas right now would be enough to fill an empty Norris Lake four times.

Fifty inches of rain would cover 8 million football fields with a foot of water.

TVA operates 29 dams on the Tennessee River system, used for power generation and flood control.

Want to help flood victims in Texas?

© 2017 WBIR.COM