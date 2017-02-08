Warm day, chance for storms Wednesday night

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Parents kept girl with autism in cage
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
More schools closing for illness in East Tennessee
-
KCSO: Copule found dead in Cedar Bluff home
-
Police searching for missing Morristown teen
-
Vols hire Brady Hoke, Walt Wells
-
Warm temperatures with thunderstorms on the way
-
Muslim Community of Knoxville holds open house
-
Tom Brady stolen jersey
-
More East Tennessee schools close for illness
More Stories
-
Campbell, Fentress counties join list of schools…Feb. 5, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
-
Tornadoes rip through New Orleans area, decimating…Feb. 8, 2017, 7:23 a.m.
-
Historic Howard House for sale at $575KFeb. 8, 2017, 10:51 a.m.