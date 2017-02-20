Warm temperatures bring on allergy season early.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cyclist hit and killed by SUV in Oak Ridge
-
Two charged in Loudon County homicide
-
Committee: Lovell violated harassment policy
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
Cancer detection dog trainer in East Tennessee
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
Historic Howard House for sale
-
Wildlife relief, gun rights on state agenda
-
Appalachian Unsolved: Why the 'Zoo Man' case will go unsolved
-
Homicide investigation underway in Loudon Co.
More Stories
-
Woman hopes to bring cancer-detecting dogs to East TennesseeFeb 20, 2017, 6:16 a.m.
-
Eric Church cancels 25K tickets bought by scalpersFeb 20, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Senator Bob Corker visiting Iraq to assess fight…Feb 20, 2017, 12:03 p.m.