10brews
10Brews: Find a brewery along the Knoxville Ale Trail
Over the years, East Tennessee's craft beer scene has rapidly expanded. Here's a map to find local breweries in the Knoxville area.
10BREWS
12 seconds ago
Quiz: Test your craft beer knowledge
LOCAL
The Crown & Goose in the Old City to close following sale of it and Barley's Taproom
LOCAL
Fulmer teams up with Yee-Haw Brewing for 'Coach’s Honey Blonde Ale'
LOCAL
Play
Local brewery hosts inaugural Running of the Wieners
The four-legged racers kicked off Schulz Brau Brewing Company's Oktoberfest celebration.
LOCAL
Play
"Puppies & Pints" is a tail-wagging good time
Bearden Beer Market hosts the event in partnership with Young Williams Animal Center.
HEARTWARMING
Play
Printshop Beer Co. opens in South Knoxville
Printshop Beer Co. is claiming its spot as one of Knoxville's newest brews.
LOCAL
Tennessee brewers adopt independent craft brewer seal
LOCAL
Saw Works Brewing Company plans to open new location at West Town Mall
LOCAL
Craft beer week in Knoxville highlights growth of local brewery scene
LOCAL
Blackhorse Pub and Brewery working to open downtown Knoxville location
LOCAL
East TN coffee shops hop on craft beer trend
LOCAL
Pretentious Glass Co. gets national exposure ahead of NBC's new 'Making It' show
LOCAL
More Headlines
Volunteers pull thousands of pounds of trash from Clinch River
LOCAL
'Get off your glass' recycling event transforms glass bottles into free beer
ENVIRONMENT
Ober Gatlinburg celebrates OktOBERfest 2018
LOCAL
Tennessee State Parks brews up $7,000 for conservancy in beer partnership
LOCAL
