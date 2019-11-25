Breaking News

Christmas in Appalachia has changed over the years. What started as a simple, small celebration has turned into something much bigger over the years. From the old-time traditions of serenading or making Apple Stack Cake, to cutting down your own Christmas tree, to much newer family road trips to Dollywood, Opryland, Biltmore or Bristol Motor Speedway, Appalachian Christmas explores all of the holiday traditions that make this area so special, including the one old-time tradition that hasn't changed. Volunteer leaders explain why this region is so special and why the Volunteer Spirit lives on in East Tennessee, especially during the holidays.