Meet your new Live at Five at Four hosts!

Both Brittany Bailey and Katie Inman are thrilled to host a show with a rich legacy and eager to share how special the East Tennessee community is.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Meet the new Live at Five at Four anchors!

Brittany Bailey and Katie Inman will share fun, creative and Straight from the Heart content with you Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

This is not Brittany's first time in East Tennessee or at WBIR even. She worked at the station from 2006 to 2012 as a reporter and weekend morning anchor.

Brittany has a wealth of experience under her belt. Her first on-air job was at WKYT in Lexington—before she graduated college. After that, she reported for the Newark Advocate, produced at KSDK in St. Louis, was the weekend anchor for WMAZ in Macon, anchored weekend mornings at WBIR in Knoxville, was a morning and noon anchor at KRDO in Colorado Springs, a morning anchor at KREM in Spokane and a weekend morning anchor at WBNS in Columbus, Ohio.

Brittany is excited to rediscover the Smoky Mountains and all that is new and special about East Tennessee.

She's a huge animal lover, a vegetarian foodie, skier, hiker, baker (nicknamed Brittany Crocker), adventurer, live music fan, reader, wine-lover, cross-stitcher and tap dancer.

Brittany will also host the noon show Monday through Friday.

LAFAF viewers have seen Katie Inman on the show regularly since 2021—when she became the show's feature reporter.

Katie's journey with WBIR didn't start just when she accepted a job at the station in 2018. She was raised in Dandridge and grew up watching Todd Howell, Robin Wilhoit and others. She even remembers attending an event as a child where Robin was the guest reader.

In the video below, Katie's mom makes a reference to Todd Howell's back porch weather report and then you see 2-year-old Katie.

Katie headed to Middle Tennessee State University for college. In Murfreesboro, she found her passion for storytelling. She had three news internships during her college career—and yes, WBIR was one of them.

Katie grew up dancing and acting in theater and speech programs. She loves spending time with family and friends, going on walks, taking hikes, hammocking in the park, exploring new places, drinking coffee, being creative and listening to country music.

Katie will also host the 10 p.m. Fox43 show Monday through Friday.

Both Katie and Brittany are thrilled to host a show with a rich legacy and eager to share how special the East Tennessee community is.

Follow Brittany on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.