Danielle Katz is a multiplatform producer at WBIR in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Danielle has spent most of her life as a Tennessean, but on the other side of the state. She was born and raised in the Memphis area, and you cannot convince her that barbecue from anywhere else is superior.

Danielle graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2018. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism with an emphasis in radio-television producing and minored in sociology. During college, she worked for KOMU, mid-Missouri’s NBC affiliate, as a producer, digital content specialist and reporter.

Danielle interned abroad at the Brussels bureau of Reuters TV in spring 2017, where she produced international news stories in the heart of the European Union. She also has experience working on the business side of television. Danielle was an intern for CNN’s TV Analytics and Research Team during summer 2017.

Theatre and television are Danielle’s biggest loves, even though she cannot act to save her life and her sense of humor is made up of puns and dad jokes. She also loves animals, so you’re probably watching one of her shows if there are multiple animal stories.

You can reach Danielle at dkatz@wbir.com and follow her @daniellemkatz on Twitter.

© 2018 WBIR