2021 Southern Skies Music Festival lineup announced

Dogwood Arts is producing the event and it'll be curated by the Guv'nahs. Plans originally called for a May 2020 staging, but the virus pandemic disrupted that.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Dirty Guv'nahs, Ben Rector and the New Respects will play the rescheduled, 2021 Southern Skies Music Festival in Knoxville.

Dogwood Arts is producing the event and it'll be curated by the Knoxville-based Guv'nahs.

Plans originally called for a May 2020 staging, but the virus pandemic disrupted that.

Now the inaugural event is set for May 15, 2021. It'll be at World's Fair Park and feature two music stages, food trucks, alcohol sales and a Maker Market, according to organizers.

"From the very beginning, this event has been a passion project for everyone involved––and the team at Dogwood Arts, the Dirty Guv’nahs, and Born & Raised Productions look forward to celebrating with the entire Knoxville community in World’s Fair Park next spring," Tuesday's announcement states.

More acts are being lined up and will be made public in the future.

While the festival isn't for 11 months, you can still buy passes here.

Some passes are $45 -- while supplies last. VIP passes, which include access to premium viewing areas and hangout spaces, are $150.

Tickets bought for the 2020 event, before it had to be moved to next year, will be honored in 2021, according to festival organizers.