After past two years of festivals canceled, Bonnaroo to kick off on Thursday

The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding. Now, it's expected to return in 2022!

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — One of the most iconic and legendary music festivals in Tennessee is set to return after 3 years. The 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and flooding in Tennessee.

Bonnaroo will kick off on Thursday in Manchester with more than 150 performances scheduled and more than ten stages where fans can cheer and musicians can play. The music festival routinely attracts thousands of people to spend four days in a 700-acre space, enjoying all the good times to be had. The festival will continue until June 19.

Some of the performances include King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and Billy Strings. Slowthai will also perform, and so will Chvrches, Judah and the Lion as well as Puscifer.

The Other Stage, which primarily features electronic music, will feature all-night performances and DJ sets through sunrise each day.

Plazas will return to the festival, acting as hubs where people can grab some shade, enjoy free public Wi-Fi, charging stations, misting stations, showers, restrooms as well as find safety stations and medical stations.

There will also be an on-site transportation system, called Jamtrak. Bonnaroo shuttle buses will also depart twice a day from Nashville and return from the event area twice each night, with pickup locations near downtown Nashville and in Manchester.

There will also be air-conditioned tents available for GA, GA+ and VIP ticket holders. Temperatures in Manchester are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 90s during the weekend of Bonnaroo. Festivalgoers should make sure to drink plenty of water and find breaks from the fun, staying safe in the hot weather.