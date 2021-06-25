3 UT students to compete on College Bowl co-hosted by Peyton Manning

Their episode will air Tuesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. EST. Paige Clark, Alexa Davidson and Corbin Hines are on the University of Tennessee's team.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The University of Tennessee announced three of its students will compete on the Capitol One College Bowl on NBC co-hosted by VFL Peyton Manning and his brother, Cooper Manning.

Their episode will air Tuesday, June 29 at 10 p.m. EST.

Paige Clark, Alexa Davidson and Corbin Hines are on UT's team.

Clark, a Knoxville native, is a recent nursing graduate. The university said she worked two jobs, served as the College of Nursing ambassador and was Miss Knoxville USA while studying to get her degree. She starts as a pediatric nurse at East Tennessee Children's Hospital this summer and an online doctoral nurse practitioner program at Johns Hopkins University this fall, according to UT.

Davidson, originally from Hazard, Ky., is a classics and architecture student at UT. She has been involved with the Quiz Bowl competition since she was a kid and continues to participate at UT. The university said she is a member of the American Institute of Architecture Students and an employee at UT’s VolShop. She plans to get her Master's degree in classics after she graduates next spring, according to UT.

Hines is a junior psychology major from Cleveland, Tenn. The university said the president of Phi Mu Alpha, a music fraternity at UT and can play multiple instruments including clarinet, saxophone and bass guitar. He is also a member of Active Minds, a mental health organization that shares resources with students to promote wellness and build a supportive campus community, according to UT.