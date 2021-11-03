A raging good time! | Rage room attraction to open in Morristown

It will open at the Family Fun Zone and will be called the "smash therapy zone," giving visitors a chance to blow off some steam.

Many people across East Tennessee have been going through stressful times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they will have a chance to blow off some steam at a new rage-room-style attraction at the Family Fun Zone in Morristown.

It will be called the "smash therapy zone" and people will be able to let out their rage with a baseball bat, sledgehammer, lead pipe or golf club. People will put on protective gear and sign a waiver before getting started in the room.

The Family Fun Zone opened in October 2020 and also offers trampolines, bounce houses, bumper cars and a rock wall. They also have laser tag, virtual reality and a synthetic ice rink.