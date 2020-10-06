AMC theater chain looking at July reopening

The company operates movie complexes on Millertown Pike, off Peters Road and on Kingston Pike.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — AMC Entertainment, whose movie theaters include several complexes in the Knoxville area, expects to reopen "almost all" of its US theaters next month, the company said in a corporate announcement Tuesday.

"Many things can change between now and July," the company observed. But in preparation to open its complexes, it's consulting with experts to ensure guests can use its theaters safely.

"Personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theatre capacity, blocked seating, and other strategies are all being planned. We are especially looking at high tech solutions as well, to aid in our sanitization techniques including the use of electrostatic sprayers, HEPA vacuums and wherever possible upgraded MERV 13 air ventilation filters," AMC stated.

Theaters in Knoxville now are allowed to reopen so long as they take specific precautions to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus.

AMC, based in the Kansas City metro area, operates its "Classic" brand complexes on Millertown Pike, off Peters Road and on Kingston Pike.

AMC and Regal Cinemas theaters, like other chains, closed when COVID-19 began to spread across the country. Many entertainment businesses have suffered huge losses because they couldn't operate amid stay-at-home orders.

AMC reported a nearly $2.2 billion net loss in the first quarter.

Regal, based in Knoxville, said late last month it was still reviewing reopening plans: "At this time, we have not made a decision when to reopen. We continue to work with authorities and studios in order to host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment. As soon as we have an opening date, we will share."

AMC said it has already started to reopen some of its theaters -- 10 in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal.