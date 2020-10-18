AMC allows moviegoers to rent a theater for private screenings starting at $99

AMC is offering people to rent out an entire auditorium for personal screenings or private parties of up to 20 people, starting at $99.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Anyone who wanted to know what it was like to watch a movie in their own theater can now find out.

People will be rent out an auditorium at AMC Theaters to watch a movie, starting at $99. The company announced they would allow people to rent out theaters for private showings, or for parties of up to 20 people.

Anyone who wants to rent an auditorium can go to AMC's website and fill out an online form to request one. People will need to specify a movie they would want to watch, a date they want to go and select a theater they want to rent from.

After filling out the form, an AMC representative will contact them within three business days, according to AMC's website.

Some of the available movies cost between $149 - $349, not including tax. Most movies cost $99.