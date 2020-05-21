Several popular Gatlinburg attractions will reopen for Memorial Day weekend

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Since restaurants and retail reopened in Gatlinburg several weeks ago, the streets have been packed. Now expect them to get even busier as a number of attractions will open in the coming day.

Anakeesta will reopen Thursday at 10 a.m. The park closed its doors on March 20th, the end of spring break for many counties. Large crowds were packing into the attraction and other areas of Gatlinburg up until closures.

The 70-acre park will now welcome guests back but with limitations.

The park said it has special guidelines in place for employees and guests. Employees will be wearing masks and gloves when handling food. They will also have their temperature screened before working.

As for guests, Anakeesta encourages guests to wear face masks or coverings but it will not be required except for certain areas like the Dueling Adventure Zipline. The park will be selling disposable masks.

Cleaning and sanitation will also be ramped up across the park. Chondola cabins and open air chairs will be cleaned at a minimum every two hours throughout the day. Only families will be seated together.

The Ridge Rambler Adventure Vehicle will also be cleaned a minimum of ever two hours throughout the day.

The Mountain Coaster Sled will be sanitized between each use.

The park will be reducing the dining and retail areas to 50% capacity. You'll find that hand sanitizing station and barrier shields at the register have been installed.

The park is asking guests to not come if they have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or are experiencing any cold or flu-like symptoms such as coughing, soar throat, or fever.

Guests that have purchased tickets online should know that their tickets are good for one year from the purchase date.

Ober Gatlinburg and the Skybridge have also announced plans to reopen Memorial Day weekend with safety procedures in place.