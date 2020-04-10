Audiences returned to Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night

It had been over 7 months since the last audience stepped foot in the Opry.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The audience returned to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night as the historic music venue welcomed its first audience in seven months because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Terri Clark and Lorrie Morgan performed at the Grand Ole Opry with a limited crowd. It was the kickoff to the 95th anniversary celebrations of the Grand Ole Opry.

"Great to be back with you guys thanks for being here," Bentley said.

Vince Gill started the show singing “Hallelujah” from the song Night Train to Memphis. Each artist performed a mix of their own songs and others by Opry members.

"It’s just beautiful to hear that kind conversation back at us tonight thank you for that," Gill said.

Since March, the show went on, but to an empty theater because of COVID-19. The venue has been live streaming concerts for its viewers.

Saturday's Opry House show was still streamed online for viewers as it has done since the pandemic forced performances to be done with an empty house.

The audience was allowed after Nashville enter Phase Three of its reopening plan.

The venue worked out safety plans with Vanderbilt University Medical Center Health and the plans have been approved by Metro Public health.

The 500 guests and Opry members were given new guidelines to follow including:

Guests and staff will wear masks at all times

Temperature checks for staff and artists

Enhanced cleaning with a lot of focus on high touch areas

"Seeing a live show, seeing Terri Clark, I’m one of her hat brats it’s why I wear the hat," guest Jeff Berger said.

"It’s going to be awesome I’m so excited I came up here to do this," concert goer Ann Martin said.