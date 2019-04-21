BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Marvel fans, assemble!

"Avengers: Endgame" is going to play at the Parkway Drive-In, Thursday, April 25, a day before it hits the theaters.

Prices for that night only are $7 for adults 13 and up, $3 for children ages 5 through 12 and 4 and under is free.

The gates will open at 7 p.m.

You will need to be careful, though. (No, Thanos will not be invading the lot.) The theatre will be opening early if there is a line in the road so plan accordingly.

The lot has a 400 car capacity limit, and it is first come, first serve. You'll also need to kick it old school like Peter Quill because there is no way to order tickets online.

Parkway Drive-In is also dog-friendly as long as you clean up after them. So leash up your flerken and bring it along for the ride.

For more information, visit the Parkway Drive-In Facebook page.