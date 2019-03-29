If the Mother of Dragons swooped over the Smokies and declared herself Queen of the Andals and the First Men here in East Tennessee, we might be okay with it.

That's according to a newly released study that says Daenerys Targaryen is Tennessee's favorite 'Game of Thrones' character.

Emilia Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen fromt the HBO show "Game of Thrones", Photo Date: Oct 7, 2014 Photo: HBO

We're not alone. Khaleesi took the top spot in sixteen states, the most of any 'Game of Thrones' character. Like she does in the show, the Draong Queen faced some stiff competition. Khal Drogo held favor in multiple states across the southwest and Tyrion Lannister were all fan favorites across the country.

Surprisingly, the Stark men didn't fare so well. Jon Snow was a favorite in Massachusetts, Bran in Wisconsin, and Ned Stark in Minnesota, but nowhere else. Otherwise, it was the lady Starks - Sansa and Arya - who held favor in multiple states.

Here a state by state breakdown:

Daenerys Targaryen

CA, CO, DE, KY, MI, NY, NC, ND, OH, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WA

Khal Drogo

AZ, FL, GA, NV, NM, OK

Tyrion Lannister

MO, LA, MD, MS, VA

Joffrey Baratheon

AR, IL, RI, VT

Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish

HI, IN, NJ, WV

Arya Stark

ID, MT, WY

Bran Stark

NE, WI

Sansa Stark

KS, OR

Brienne of Tarth

AK

Eddard Stark

MN

Jorah Mormont

ME

Hodor

DC

Margaery Tyrell

IA

Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane

AL

Tywin Lannister

CT

Ygritte

NH

Jon Snow

MA

The study was conducted by GetCenturyLink.com, an internet service agency. They compiled a list of the 25 most iconic Game of Thrones characters. Then looked at Google Trends search volume for each over the past five years to determine each state's most Googled GoT character.