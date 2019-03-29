If the Mother of Dragons swooped over the Smokies and declared herself Queen of the Andals and the First Men here in East Tennessee, we might be okay with it.
That's according to a newly released study that says Daenerys Targaryen is Tennessee's favorite 'Game of Thrones' character.
We're not alone. Khaleesi took the top spot in sixteen states, the most of any 'Game of Thrones' character. Like she does in the show, the Draong Queen faced some stiff competition. Khal Drogo held favor in multiple states across the southwest and Tyrion Lannister were all fan favorites across the country.
Surprisingly, the Stark men didn't fare so well. Jon Snow was a favorite in Massachusetts, Bran in Wisconsin, and Ned Stark in Minnesota, but nowhere else. Otherwise, it was the lady Starks - Sansa and Arya - who held favor in multiple states.
Here a state by state breakdown:
Daenerys Targaryen
CA, CO, DE, KY, MI, NY, NC, ND, OH, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WA
Khal Drogo
AZ, FL, GA, NV, NM, OK
Tyrion Lannister
MO, LA, MD, MS, VA
Joffrey Baratheon
AR, IL, RI, VT
Petyr 'Littlefinger' Baelish
HI, IN, NJ, WV
Arya Stark
ID, MT, WY
Bran Stark
NE, WI
Sansa Stark
KS, OR
Brienne of Tarth
AK
Eddard Stark
MN
Jorah Mormont
ME
Hodor
DC
Margaery Tyrell
IA
Sandor 'The Hound' Clegane
AL
Tywin Lannister
CT
Ygritte
NH
Jon Snow
MA
The study was conducted by GetCenturyLink.com, an internet service agency. They compiled a list of the 25 most iconic Game of Thrones characters. Then looked at Google Trends search volume for each over the past five years to determine each state's most Googled GoT character.