x
Beyonce's charity to offer $5,000 grants to families facing eviction

The first round of grants will go out in January and a second-round will open in February.
Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - This July 14, 2019 file photo shows Beyonce at the "Lion King" premiere in London. President Barack Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches Sunday, June 7, 2020, during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Families facing eviction or foreclosure because of the COVID-19 pandemic could be getting some help from Beyoncé.

The pop icon is using her charity BeyGood to offer $5,000 to 100 people who need help. The first round of grants will go out in January and a second-round will open in February, according to an online statement.

"This holiday season, while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions," a statement from BeyGood said in part. 

People who are looking to apply need to submit their documents to the NAACP when the application process opens on Jan. 7. Then, BeyGood will select and pay 100 people. 

The National Council of State Housing Agencies estimates the total overdue rent among Americans will be between $25.2 billion and $34.3 billion by next month. 

