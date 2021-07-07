LVFL Bianca Belair up for an ESPY Award

The current Smackdown Women's Champion has two of the four nominations for best WWE moment.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vol For Life and Austin-East grad Bianca Belair is very close to winning an ESPY award and you have the opportunity to help her.

The first is when she won this year's royal rumble.

The second, her historic WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks. They became the first Black women to main event WWE's biggest show.

You can vote for either moment right now on ESPN's website.