Big Ears Festival announces official 2023 lineup

One of Knoxville's biggest musical festivals returns on March 30-April 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Big Ears Festival is gearing up to celebrate 10 years in 2023!

The festival returns to Knoxville on March 30-April 2, 2023 and announced its official lineup on Monday, Sept. 12 on social media.

According to a tweet from Big Ears, the pre-sale for donors opened Monday, and previous festival pass holders get pre-sale access on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Passes go on sale on the Big Ears website for everyone on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. (EST).

After going on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Ears' 2022 return brought $36 million to Knoxville.