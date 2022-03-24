Big Ears kicks off after 2 years of delays, expecting the biggest crowd yet

The legendary Knoxville music festival features avant-garde musicians that bend genres, filling the city with music of all kinds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 2 years, Knoxville went without one of the biggest music festivals in the area. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was called off in 2020 and 2021.

But this year, Big Ears is bigger than ever. Tickets are sold out and people are traveling from across the country to enjoy days of avant-garde music and genre-bending talent. After 2 years, people have a chance to simply have fun and listen to music again.

Artists from 42 U.S. states and 18 different countries will attend the festival. It will last from Thursday through Sunday. It is expected to bring in around 30,000 people — more than ever before.

What's New This Year

The festival lasts 4 days starting Thursday. At intimate clubs, majestic churches, galleries, repurposed industrial spaces and historic theaters — fans and musicians will gather to simply play new music. There are 15 venues in total, all hosting a total of more than 100 shows.

This year, many downtown businesses will also host free art events meant to complement nearby shows. While tickets may be sold out to enter some of the venues, people can still enjoy seeing art, some free live music performances and even take part in art classes.

On Thursday, there will be free performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tennessee Amphitheater in World's Fair Park. On Friday, performances will start at 3:30 p.m.

But on Saturday, the festival will really find its groove. There will be a free puppet parade and street party, and Nikki Giovanni will speak at the Mill and Mine at 11 a.m. alongside other free art events.

What Attendees Need to Know

The festival also released reminders for the 2022 festival, helping guide newcomers around Knoxville. They said anyone who bought tickets will need to stop by the festival headquarters at the Jackson Terminal. It can be found at 213 West Jackson Avenue.

There, attendees can pick up their wristbands before attending any concerts or events. To claim a wristband, they must show proof of purchase from Front Gate or LYTE. They will also need to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19, or show a negative COVID-19 PCR test that had been administered within 48 hours.

They will also need to show a photo ID that matches both the vaccination proof and the proof of purchase. Masks are recommended, but will not be required.

Wristbands should not be removed during the festival, organizers said. They act as a passport to the festival's litany of events.

Festival Headquarters will be open at the following times:

Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Attendees should also download the Big Ears Festival app. It will give attendees up-to-date details about the schedule and notify them about surprise shows or last-minute changes.

Venues will also vary in capacity. The app will notify attendees if a particular venue is almost full.