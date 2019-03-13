Country music star Blake Shelton was in Gatlinburg Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of his restaurant and music venue, Ole Red.

Shelton is set to perform onstage at his venue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Ryman Hospitality Properties' Opry Entertainment division worked with Shelton to bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg and held a ticket raffle to his on-stage performance to raise money to help a new generation of musicians.

In the end, they raised $54,214 -- which will go to Gatlinburg-Pittman High School's music program.

"We asked the fans to go ahead and bid on a bunch of tickets that we had reserved for the benefit of the school, and we were fortunate enough that the fans came out with their heart and wallet to contribute to it. I think we're going to make an impact on the school," Scott Bailey from Opry Entertainment Group said.

Shelton said he couldn't be happier that Ole Red had arrived in Gatlinburg.

"To be in here and see it and experience it is unbelievable. I love Gatlinburg, it's got a different feel to it than anywhere I've been," Shelton said. "These fans have been so good to me over the years."

Opry Entertainment said it's looking next to Orlando as the destination for the next Ole Red location.