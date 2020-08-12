Blue Angels to soar above Knoxville once again in 2022

Save the date in September 2022 -- because the Blue Angels will return to Knoxville once again!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to Knoxville in 2022!

The elite fighter jet demonstration team announced Tuesday that its 2022 air show will include 32 stops with 63 flights.

That includes Knoxville on September 10 and 11, 2022.

The 2022 show will come with a huge change compared to their last performance at the Smoky Mountain Air Show at McGhee Tyson Airport in 2016: new jets! The Blue Angels will finish converting the classic F/A-18 Hornets they've flown since the 1980s to more advanced "Super Blue" F/A-18E Super Hornets in 2021.

This year, the Blues had to cut their air tour short because of COVID-19.