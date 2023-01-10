Bonnaroo announces 2023 lineup

Bonnaroo organizers said details on the 2023 Super Jam, the Outeroo Lineup and other late-night sets will be announced soon.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The artist lineup for the 2023 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was announced Tuesday morning.

The festival’s headliners are Zeds Dead and Liquid Stranger on the first night, followed by Kendrick Lamar on the second night, Odesza on the third night and Foo Fighters closing the event on the final night.

Other notable music acts include Elephant Heart, Portugal. The Man, Three 6 Mafia, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Paramore and the Pixies.

The festival takes place from June 15 through 18 in Manchester.

Bonnaroo organizers said details on the 2023 Super Jam, the Outeroo Lineup and other late-night sets will be announced soon.