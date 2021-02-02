Bonnaroo to reduce camping capacity, offers refund to ticket holders

Bonnaroo is offering a refund window through 8 p.m. Tuesday for those who no longer wish to attend.

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Bonnaroo announced Monday that with the expectation of significant rain from Hurricane Ida, that the music festival will be reducing camping capacity at the annual music festival.

“Due to the expectation of significant rain on The Farm from Hurricane Ida, and the knowledge that areas of our campgrounds will be rendered unusable, Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity,” the festival announced on social media.

Bonnaroo is offering a refund window through 8 p.m. Tuesday for those who no longer wish to attend. Those ticket holders can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types.

“The Bonnaroo Team is working around the clock and, just like you, watching the storm very closely. We will provide additional update as soon as possible! There are low areas of The Farm that may be severely impacted by the rain,” organizers said.

The festival organizers said current ticket holders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets with information on how to request a refund. Refunds will be processed within 7-10 days of the original method of purchase.

Bonnaroo announced Sunday that the campgrounds would not be opening until Wednesday morning pending an assessment of the grounds. All Tuesday pass holders should plan on entering on Wednesday morning.