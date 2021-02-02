Bridgestone Arena to remove COVID-19 vaccination requirement to attend events

All policies and procedures remain subject to change and masks remain strongly recommended for those attending a game or event at Bridgestone Arena.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena announced Wednesday that effective Nov. 13 guests will no longer be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend Nashville Predators games.

The change in protocol will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols will also apply to events held at the venue unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols that differ from the arena’s protocols.

This change comes after significant improvement in Nashville/Davidson County in the metrics that are used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to measure transmission rates.

“We would like to thank Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the Nashville Health Department and countless other partners for continuing to provide insight that enabled us to bring this good news to the community,” Sean Henry, President and CEO of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators, said in a news release. “We are encouraged that the data trends are moving briskly in a positive direction; today’s announcement is consistent with our original intention to update our protocols as case counts and transmission levels evolved.”

All policies and procedures remain subject to change and masks remain strongly recommended for those attending a game or event at Bridgestone Arena.

Since March 2020, arena officials have worked with the NHL as well as local, state and federal governments, and health agencies in monitoring all pertinent COVID-19 activity.

Arena officials also assumed a leadership position among Tennessee entertainment venues developing, designing, and reshaping protocols. All of these touchpoints have positioned Bridgestone Arena leadership to make informed decisions during these evolving times.

The relaxing of COVID-19 protocols comes as Davidson County’s transmission level has dropped below the “Substantial Transmission” level in the CDC’s established metrics of the percentage of positive tests in the past seven days.

The trajectory of the CDC’s other notable metric in measuring the level of community transmission (total new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days) is trending downward as well.

“The Metro Public Health Department appreciates Bridgestone Arena’s concern for the health of their fans and for continuing to consult with us on their safety protocols,” Hugh Atkins, Metro Public Health Bureau Director, said in a news release.

Metro Public Health announced Wednesday that it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 5 starting Monday. The Predators and Bridgestone Arena continue to partner with the health department to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the venue in connection with every event. Vaccination opportunities are also held at the Ford Ice Centers in Antioch and Bellevue every other Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

With the announcement of this new protocol, the Clear Health Pass app will no longer be required upon arrival to Bridgestone Arena, unless a specific tour or event has its own protocols for proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test. Upcoming shows with protocols that will require use of the Clear Health Pass include the CMA Awards on Nov. 10 and the Dec. 3 Evanescence and Halestorm concert, which both require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. Similar requirements for other shows will be communicated if and when necessary.