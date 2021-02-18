'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' ending with upcoming 8th season

The eighth and final season will debut in the 2021-2022 television season.

LOS ANGELES — The precinct is shutting its doors to TV audiences — again.

NBC announced "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will end with its upcoming eighth season, set to debut in the 2021-2022 television season.

The comedy series debuted on Fox in 2013 and ran for five seasons. Fox canceled the series in 2018, but NBC picked up the show one day later after fans launched a social media push for its renewal, according to USA TODAY.

We've learned a lot about life and friendship from this squad. pic.twitter.com/vTLT70Cj2t — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) January 21, 2021

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars Andy Samberg as an immature, yet talented, detective at the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. The show also stars Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.

The show's first season won the Golden Globes for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actor — Television Series Musical or Comedy (Samberg). Braugher has also been nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Captain Raymond Holt.