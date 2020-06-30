Brushy Mountain cancels Kip Moore concert

The concert was set for Aug. 1. The venue said it will provide full refunds to all current ticket holders.

The Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary has cancelled Kip Moore's concert set for Aug. 1.

Brushy Mountain issued a statement on it's website, "We know there will be lots of disappointed fans, including us, but it's for the best."

The venue said it will provide full refunds to all current ticket holders. Refunds will take between 5-7 days.